Timely Police Action Saves Driver as Autorickshaw Catches Fire in Hyderabad

1 Feb 2024 4:05 PM GMT (Update:2024-02-01 16:06:18.0)
Panic near Praja Bhavan as an autorickshaw bursts into flames; quick response from police prevents tragedy
The incident brough a busy thoroughfare to a standstill as fire and smoke billowed into the air. The timely response and swift action from the police personnel present on the scene saved the life of the driver. (Image: Pinto Deepak)
Hyderabad: An autorickshaw burst into flames near Praja Bhavan on Thursday, creating panic among onlookers and nearby pedestrians.


The incident brough a busy thoroughfare to a standstill as fire and smoke billowed into the air. The timely response and swift action from the police personnel present on the scene saved the life of the driver.
