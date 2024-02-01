Timely Police Action Saves Driver as Autorickshaw Catches Fire in Hyderabad
Panic near Praja Bhavan as an autorickshaw bursts into flames; quick response from police prevents tragedy
Hyderabad: An autorickshaw burst into flames near Praja Bhavan on Thursday, creating panic among onlookers and nearby pedestrians.
An auto rickshaw goes up in flames near the Praja Bhavan, #Hyderabad @TOIHyderabad @hydcitypolice @TelanganaFire pic.twitter.com/6LCP2nn24c— Pinto Deepak (@PintodeepakD) February 1, 2024
The incident brough a busy thoroughfare to a standstill as fire and smoke billowed into the air. The timely response and swift action from the police personnel present on the scene saved the life of the driver.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
