Telangana Voters Brace for Rain and Thunderstorms on Polling Day

Hyderabad: If the initial fears were regarding heat, voters in many parts of Telangana state may have to brace for rain and thunderstorms in many districts on Voting Day, May 13. The Indian Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms.

In anticipation of the summer heat, the Election Commission had increased the voting time till 6 pm. The rain and thunderstorms may dampen the temperature in the height of summer.

For the city, IMD-H scientist A. Sravani said that the weather on Polling Day would be pleasant till 3 pm, after which spells of heavy rains could be expected.

The caution has been put out for districts near the state capital like Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy as well as for Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

The northern districts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapallo, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon and Siddipet face the yellow alert for rain,

On Friday, several parts of Hyderabad experienced an intense but short period of rain at Balanagar, Bowenpally, Kukatpally, and Moosapet which then spread to core areas such as Ameerpet and Erragadda. Scattered storms were seen across KPHB.

While these rains did not last, they contributed to a wetter climate. Areas like Sangareddy and Vikarabad are likely to continue to receive substantial rainfall, weather experts said.

The stormy weather pattern is to extend through May 14, with varying intensities across the state. By the end of the forecast period, nearly every district in Telangana state will have experienced thunderstorm conditions, with the most severe weather anticipated in the districts of Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Narayanpet.

With the yellow alert by IMD, residents have been advised to remain vigilant, follow local weather updates closely, and exercise caution, especially on polling day.









