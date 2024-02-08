Telangana To Make Internet A Basic Right, Turn Hyderabad Into India's AI capital

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the state government would introduce the internet as a basic right to make it accessible to everyone, and develop an AI City dedicated to artificial intelligence on 50-100 acres of land.

“One of the most significant forthcoming initiatives of this government would be to introduce the internet as a basic right,” the Governor said in her address to the legislature.

"Digital adoption is happening at a rapid pace in our society today. Telangana state not only needs to fully benefit from digital opportunities but also become a leader in the country for new technologies," Dr Soundrarajan said.

The focus will not just be to create digital infrastructure but also to make it accessible and affordable to all sections of society, she said.

The government will implement a digital literacy programme to ensure that every household, regardless of its economic status or location, will be able to benefit from the new opportunities.

She said the state government would invite top global and national technology companies to set up their centres in the proposed AI city. It would position Hyderabad and Telangana as the AI capital of the country.

It may be recalled that the Congress in its manifesto for Assembly polls had promised to provide free Internet for students and it was learnt that making internet as a basic right was part of achieving this goal in a phased manner.

Dr Soundararajan said the government would announce a new policy to help the MSMEs with improved technology, the ability to recruit skilled manpower, financing, market access, and the prevention of industrial sickness.

The government would set up an exclusive institutional mechanism to handhold MSMEs and support their grievances.

Dr Soundararajan referred to the government proposal to set up 10-12 Pharma village clusters, transform government-run industrial training institutes (ITIs) into advanced technology centres to address skill gaps and meet the requirements of Industry 4.0 and the energy policy to promote green energy and a tourism policy.