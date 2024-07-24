Tamil Nadu: Stalin Urges Jaishankar to Address Fishermen Arrests by Sri Lanka

Chennai: Drawing the attention of Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to the latest arrest of nine fishermen from Rameshwaram and seizure of two boats by the Sri Lankan Navy on July 22, Chief Minister M K Stalin pointed out that 250 fishermen had been arrested in the year 2024 alone.

In a letter to Jaishankar on Wednesday, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the incidents of intimidation and arrest of fishermen, seizure of their boats and fishing apparatus continuing unabated and said that it had made the fishermen community extremely distressed.

Stalin urged the Union Minister to initiate earnest efforts to ease the situation through diplomatic channels and address the issue comprehensively to secure the expeditious release of 87 fishermen and 175 boats from Sri Lanka.

Fishing boats bearing Registration Nos.IND-TN-10-MM-2517 and IND-TN-10-MM-284 were the ones taken into custody on July 22, he said.