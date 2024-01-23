Top
Supply Sand at Cheaper Prices for Poor: MLA K. Premsagar Rao

DC Correspondent
22 Jan 2024 8:17 PM GMT
Congress party leaders organised a blood donation camp in Bellampalli while his supporters led by Congress leader Yakoob Baig distributed fruits to patients at the government hospital in Indravaelli. DC file photo
Mancherial MLA K. Premsagar Rao (DC)

Adilabad: Mancherial MLA K. Premsagar Rao launched the sand reach from river Godavari at Vempalli village in Hajipur mandal in Mancherial on Monday. People can purchase the sane by applying under Mana Isuka Vahanam on the government portal.

Compared to last year, officials concerned said that the state government had reduced the price this year for the sand to be purchased online.

The MLA asked the officials concerned to be flexible in reducing prices for the poor who were constructing their houses. Additional collector Motilal Naik and others were present.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
K. Premsagar Rao Godavari Mancherial Motilal Naik 
India Southern States Telangana Adilabad 
