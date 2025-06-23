Subarnarekha flood fury maroons over 50,000 in Odisha’s Balasore

Bhubaneswar: More than 50,000 people in Odisha’s Balasore district are battling one of the worst flood situations in recent years as the Subarnarekha river, swollen by heavy upstream rainfall and alleged excess water discharge from Jharkhand, surged past the danger mark and inundated large swathes of the region.

The river breached its danger level of 10.36 metres, submerging 61 villages across 21 gram panchayats under Baliapal, Basta, Bhograi, and Jaleswar blocks. Relentless flooding over the past three days has left homes, roads, and farmlands submerged under muddy waters, forcing families to flee with children and livestock in tow, seeking shelter wherever high ground is available.

According to reports, Bhograi block has borne the brunt of the deluge, with five panchayats and 12 villages — including Kusuda and Gabagan — remaining underwater as of Monday morning. Road connectivity has been completely snapped in several areas, leaving residents cut off for four consecutive days. Many have taken refuge in local schools and temporary shelters, battling acute shortages of drinking water, food, and medicine.

“In Baliapal’s Jamkunda panchayat, panic-stricken villagers have been spending nights at bus stands and roadside embankments to escape the rising waters and snakebite threats. Cyclone shelters, tarpaulin makeshift camps, and high roads have turned into temporary settlements where families, alongside their cattle, wait for relief,” said Sudarshan Das, a senior Congress leader and resident of Bhogarai.

Heart-wrenching visuals depict children sleeping on concrete floors and families subsisting on dry food, with little relief in sight. Residents of interior and marooned villages alleged that despite government claims, relief materials and rescue operations have failed to reach many of the worst-affected pockets due to submerged roads and powerful currents hampering boat movement.

While the water level at Rajghat began receding slightly by Monday morning, dipping below the danger mark, vast stretches of Bhograi and other low-lying areas remain waterlogged. The threat of waterborne diseases, livestock loss, and crop destruction now looms large over the already battered communities.

With power supply disrupted and communication links patchy in many parts, the district administration continues to grapple with logistical challenges in reaching stranded populations and restoring essential services.

Balasore Collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas visited the flood-affected areas on Saturday, meeting displaced families and assuring them of all possible assistance. He directed officials to remain on high alert, deploy medical teams as needed, and maintain constant surveillance of the river’s water levels.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and expect water levels to recede gradually by tomorrow morning,” the Collector said. “To prevent the outbreak of water-borne diseases, halogen tablets and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) sachets have been distributed in the affected villages. Free kitchens are operating in Jaleswar, while dry food packets are being supplied to stranded families in Baliapal and other severely impacted areas.”

As the region stares at an unfolding humanitarian crisis, residents anxiously await effective relief and rehabilitation efforts to ease their mounting hardships.

--------------