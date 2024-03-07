Stones pelted on Aastha train from Ayodhya to Mumbai

Some devotees travelling by the Aastha Special Train from Ayodhya to Mumbai, complained of a stone pelting incident at Malhaur near Lucknow on Wednesday evening. While no one was injured, the incident created panic among the devotees.According to devotees, the stone pelting happened at 6.30 pm at Malhaur, 15 km from Lucknow. Some of the stones hit the windows of S-4 coach of the train.As the passengers raised their voice, the police stationed inside the rain intervened and tried to pacify them. Further, the train was halted at Lucknow station and statements of eyewitnesses were recorded. Senior Police Inspector Himanshu Sharma also promised strict action in this matter.Nearly 1,600 Ram devotees from Mumbai had reached Ayodhya on Tuesday by 'Aastha Special' (train no 00167) to seek Ram Lalla's darshan. They started his return journey towards Mumbai at 4.40 pm on Wednesday by the same train.One of the devotees, Vanita Gawand, said, "Before reaching Malhaur station, the police instructed us to close the windows as precautionary measures. Fortunately, no injuries happened as the windows were closed. However, the matter should be investigated properly by the police," she said.