State Women’s Policy to Be Unveiled by Tamil Nadu Government

Chennai: The State government might unveil its women's policy, aimed at empowering women socially and economically, in the coming session of the Assembly as the State Cabinet that met at the Secretariat on Tuesday approved the draft proposal.

The Cabinet also discussed the convening of the Assembly and the modalities to be followed for the conduct of the year's first session, besides the proposed foreign tour of Chief Minister M K Stalin starting from January 28.

Stalin is likely to visit countries like Spain, Australia and USA to seek investments in Tamil Nadu and return to Chennai on February 5.

State Minister for Social Welfare and Women’s Empowerment, Geetha Jeevan, later confirmed to the media the Cabinet approving the draft proposal for the women’s policy.

After the National policy for women was brought in way back in 2001, this would be a major comprehensive government policy for the uplift of women in the whole of the country.

The Chief Minister would unveil the policy, which aimed at developing the economic, educational and social status of women in the State, she said.

The policy would address problems faced by women entrepreneurs and come out with guidelines on subsidies and loans, besides ensuring equal wages for women in the workplace, she added.