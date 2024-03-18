State All Geared Up for Smooth Conduct of LS Polls: CEO

HYDERABAD: In their bid to attract more voters and facilitate their right of vote in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Telangana chief electoral officer (CEO) Vikas Raj has given directions to set up a polling centre at a tribal hamlet where only eight voters are residing in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.



Speaking to media persons here on Monday, Vikas Raj said that they are fully prepared for a peaceful and successful conduct of elections across the state. Around 40 companies of central forces have arrived in the state. They have been dispatched to districts on bandobast duty, along with state police forces.

"This time, the Election Commission has taken measures to reach every voter in rural and urban localities. In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, we have set up a polling centre for only eight voters residing at a hamlet. Polling staff will visit the place and ensure that those voters will exercise their right of vote," Vikas Raj said.



He said that public address systems, loudspeakers and sound amplifiers, whether fitted on vehicles of any kind or are in a static position for use during public meetings, will be barred from 10 pm to 6 am, the next day.



Vikas Raj said that certain objectionable SMS messages are being transmitted by some vested interests in the ensuing election.





