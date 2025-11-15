Srinagar Blast Echoes 1994 Chinar Corps Tragedy

SRINAGAR: Friday night's deadly blast at Srinagar's Nowgam police station evokes memories of a similar tragedy at the Indian Army's 15 Corps headquarters—also known as Chinar Corps—in Badami Bagh Cantonment, on the hillsides of the Kashmir capital, on March 29, 1994.

It was the height of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir when officers from an Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) unit were inspecting arms and ammunition seized from separatist militants during counter-insurgency operations. A sudden massive explosion triggered a devastating fire and widespread destruction.

Among those killed were Colonel E T Mathew, Lt Colonel K Krishnamoorthy, Captain Subash Soria Som Chandra Singh, Subedar Hoshyar Singh Jangra, Subedar Kundalini Chavan, Naib Subedar Stanislass, and Rifleman Abdur Rashid Khan.

These officers were responsible for storing, inspecting, and distributing military equipment, playing a vital role in the Army's operational readiness in the insurgency-hit border state. Several other soldiers were injured, and the blast caused extensive damage within the corps headquarters.

Meanwhile, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have expressed profound grief over the high-intensity blast that tore through Nowgam police station in Srinagar.

In a post on X, Sinha stated that the government stands in solidarity with the families, friends, and loved ones of the deceased. “Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to an extremely tragic accidental blast. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. I’ve ordered a probe to ascertain the cause of the accidental explosion,” he said. The Lt Governor visited the injured at a Srinagar hospital and assured them of all possible government support.

The Lt. Governor paid floral tributes to the nine persons killed in the accidental explosion at the Police Control Room in Srinagar. The national Tricolour was placed on the caskets as devastated family members of the deceased looked on in grief and tears.

Chief Minister Abdullah also conveyed deep sorrow over the tragic accidental explosion. “I extend heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and pray for the swift recovery of all those injured,” he said.

He has assured that the government stands firmly with the families who lost their loved ones in the tragic incident and will provide every possible support to them. He has also directed the Health Minister Sakina Itoo to ensure the best treatment for the injured and assured that the damaged structures will be duly compensated.

Kashmir's chief Muslim cleric and Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq took to social media to express shock: "The tragic loss of lives in last night’s explosion at the Nowgam Police Station has left everyone shocked and deeply saddened." He added, "A comprehensive investigation is imperative to establish how such a large quantity of explosive material was handled with apparent negligence, resulting in this devastating incident, and accountability must be fixed. The public deserves full transparency regarding the findings. May Allah grant mercy to those who lost their lives, bless their families with patience and strength in this hour of great grief, and grant speedy recovery to the injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with every affected family."

At least nine people were killed and 31 others—mostly policemen—injured in the blast, which occurred at 11:20 pm on Friday while police and forensic experts were extracting samples from a large cache of seized explosives. The incident took place during an investigation into a "white-collar terror module" linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) at Nowgam police station. The deceased included State Intelligence Agency (SIA) officer Inspector Asrar Ahmed Shah, Naib Tehsildar Muzaffar Ahmed Khan, Selection Grade Constable Aijaz Afzal Mir, Constables Muhammad Amin Mir and Showkat Ahmed Bhat, Crime Branch Photographers (constables) Arshad Ahmad Shah and Javaid Mansoor Rather alias Mubashir, tailor Muhammad Shaffi Parray and Chowkidar of the area Suhail Ahmad Rather.