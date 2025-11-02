Srinagar Awakens to Unity, Fitness, and Tourism in the Kashmir Marathon 2.0

SRINAGAR: Srinagar, the heart of scenic Kashmir, awoke Sunday to a vibrant celebration of unity, fitness, and tourism as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty jointly flagged off the second edition of the Kashmir Marathon. “This is an event that ignited a vibrant showcase of sportsmanship, peace, and national unity,” said a participant.

The event kicked off at 6 am from Polo View, Srinagar's first pedestrian-only market, with runners tracing the picturesque Boulevard Road along the serene Dal Lake. Organised by the Department of Tourism, Kashmir, in partnership with the J&K Sports Council, the marathon offered categories for all levels: a full marathon (42 km), half marathon (21 km), and shorter fun runs for amateurs and locals.

This year's race attracted over 1,500 participants from 27 states and Union Territories of India, plus 77 runners from 11 countries, underscoring Kashmir's rising stature on the international sports stage.

Chief Minister Abdullah led the flag-off ceremony, joined by senior civil and police officials, bureaucrats, and Bollywood stars, who rallied alongside locals to cheer the athletes through Srinagar's iconic streets. Actor Sunil Shetty, addressing the crowd, beamed with enthusiasm saying, “People are running for Kashmir and for India. It's beautiful to see the excitement among people of all ages. I am very happy to be here and will try to come every year to encourage more participation.”

J&K Minister for Youth Services and Sports, Satish Sharma, echoed the sentiment, saying, “We are spreading the message of peace, love, prosperity, and brotherhood.

Later while speaking to reporters, Shetty highlighted the event's broader impact. He said, “This is such a beautiful thing, and it is amazing to see the enthusiasm with which people of all ages are running. I am very happy to be here for the second edition, and every year I will try my best to come again.”

On tourism revival post the Pahalgam terror attack, he said, “I arrived yesterday; we went to Dal Lake and several other places. It felt like that atmosphere which had gone quiet is coming back again. I see this winter being a very beautiful winter for Kashmir.” Predicting growth, the Bollywood actor added, “100 percent I am sure [more athletes] will [come]. Winter is coming, and winter events are happening in February... You have cricket also coming up, where international players like Chris Gayle and others will be here. So, it means we are back — we are back in a big way.”

Hoping for a tourism boom, he said, “Just like last year when tourism was at its peak and there was 90 percent occupancy in Srinagar, this winter we will see that again.” Emphasising Bollywood's role, he said, “I have got some producer friends here, and they want to do more films in Kashmir... We all need to do our bit. It is not only me or anybody else — all of us as citizens of this country must come back here... because finally, this is our most beautiful place on Earth.”

Observing the diverse field, Shetty said, “There are more than 100 international athletes and people from all over. People of all ages are running — I saw someone above 60 years old. I am myself 65-plus, so I cannot call them old, I will call them young — but they were running with so much enthusiasm.” Concluding warmly, he urged, “I pray, wish, and request people to come forward and make this beautiful place their very own. Come and experience Kashmir.”

Chief Minister Abdullah wrote on ‘X’, “Just completed the Kashmir Half Marathon. I didn’t set a personal best but I did improve on my effort last year. Congratulations to all the runners who completed the full marathon & the half marathon. Well done!”

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha felicitated winners and participants of the Kashmir Marathon, hailing it as a triumph of unity, discipline, and resilience. “My heartfelt congratulations to all winners and participants. I salute the indomitable spirit of the runners and applaud their achievements,” Sinha said. He described the marathon as a bridge between communities, symbolising progress and shared determination.

“It promotes physical, mental, and emotional strength. Running teaches us to overcome fatigue, push boundaries, and move forward in every sphere of life,” the Lt. Governor asserted, calling it an expression of meritocracy and personal discovery where “each runner’s inner strength drives them to conquer the impossible.”

Sinha stressed its economic ripple effects saying, “The Kashmir Marathon will play an important role in strengthening the local economy and tourism, while inspiring the youth to adopt a running and fitness culture across Jammu and Kashmir. Such events not only promote health and discipline but also create opportunities for social connection, pride, and self-belief.”

He noted, “When individuals achieve success through discipline and determination, it inspires entire communities and contributes to the making of a confident, self-reliant J&K.” Looking ahead, he envisioned expansion. He said, “The marathon would continue to grow as an international event that promotes social cohesion, sporting excellence, and tourism appeal.” He expressed hope for a complementary Jammu Marathon and said, “Together, both events will drive development, tourism, and unity, and help position Jammu and Kashmir among the most beautiful sporting destinations in India.”

