Sonam Wangchuk Shifted to Jodhpur

The 59-year-old Wangchuk was detained after protests in Leh, Ladakh’s main town, demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion under the Indian Constitution turned violent, resulting in four civilian deaths and over 80 injuries, including nearly half police personnel.

His arrest followed days of unrest in Leh, where violent protests involving arson, vandalism of government buildings, and attacks on a BJP office prompted police to use tear gas and impose a curfew since Wednesday evening.

The Union Territory administration justified the NSA detention, citing Wangchuk’s "provocative speeches" referencing Nepal agitations and Arab Spring, along with misleading videos, which they claim incited the violence on September 24. The administration stated that Wangchuk continued his hunger strike despite government offers for dialogue with the High-Powered Committee (HPC), accusing him of pursuing personal and political ambitions.

In a statement issued in Leh, an official spokesperson said, "Time and again it has been observed that Shri Sonam Wangchuk has been indulging in activities prejudicial to the security of the State and detrimental to maintenance of peace and public order and services essential to the community."

It added, "Despite clear communication from the Government for the meeting of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) and offer of prior meetings before the HPC, Shri Sonam Wangchuk, with his ulterior motive, continued his hunger strike. His series of provocative speeches, references to Nepal agitations, Arab Spring etc. and misleading videos resulted in the violent protests of 24.09.2025 in Leh where institutions, buildings and vehicles were burnt down and, in the aftermath, police personnel were attacked leading to the unfortunate death of four individuals"

The statement said, "The entire episode could have been avoided if he could have risen above his personal and political ambitions by calling off the hunger strike when the dialogue with the Government was resumed on the same agenda".

The statement further stated, "It is important to restore normalcy in the peace loving Leh town of Ladakh. To ensure this, it is also important to prevent Shri Sonal Wangchuk from further acting in a manner prejudicial to maintenance of public order. In the backdrop of his provocative speeches and videos, for the larger public interest, it was not advisable to keep him in Leh District".

As per the statement, in this backdrop, the administration, based on specific inputs, took a considered decision to detain Wangchuk under the NSA and move him to Jodhpur.





Leh remains under curfew, with Kargil and nearby areas facing similar restrictions under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code 2023, banning large gatherings.

Wangchuk, a self-described engineer-turned-education reformer with nearly 400,000 followers on X, has led a nonviolent campaign for Ladakh’s autonomy, initially supporting its creation as a Union Territory in 2019 after Jammu and Kashmir’s reorganisation. His movement, backed by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), demands statehood, tribal safeguards, separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil, and a Public Service Commission to address unemployment.

The Union Home Ministry accused Wangchuk of misleading people with references to "Arab Spring-style protests" and inciting violence, despite his call to end the 15-day hunger strike to reduce tensions. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing Wangchuk’s organisation, the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), for alleged Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) violations. On Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs canceled SECMOL’s FCRA license, citing misuse of ₹4.93 lakh in foreign funds and other violations.

Wangchuk, a 2018 Ramon Magsaysay Award recipient for eco-innovations like "Ice Stupas," called the probe and his arrest a "witch-hunt" to deflect from Ladakh’s issues, warning of potential further protests.

A high-level MHA team arrived in Leh on Thursday to assess the situation, meeting with Lt. Governor Kavinder Gupta, LAB, and KDA leaders. Preparatory talks with the MHA are scheduled for September 27 or 28 in New Delhi, with further discussions on October 6 to address the four-point agenda.