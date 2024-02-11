Shabbir Ali Commends Bhatti for Presenting a Pro-Welfare Budget

Hyderabad: Mohammed Ali Shabbir, government adviser on SC, ST, BC and minorities affairs, said Deputy CM and finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had presented a comprehensive welfare-oriented financial plan.

"Out of the Rs 2,75,891 crore budget, an impressive Rs 98,645 crore is earmarked for welfare initiatives. This represents an unprecedented

35.81 per cent of the total Budget, specifically allocated for the welfare of SC, ST, BC, and minorities communities," Shabbir Ali told a press conference at the media point at the Secretariat, along with Hyderabad DCC president Sameer Waliullah.

Shabbir Ali said a substantial Rs 53,196 crore was allocated for Abhaya Hastam, the Congress’ Six Guarantees scheme. He highlighted that 90-95 per cent of the beneficiaries of these guarantees belong to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and

minorities, effectively benefiting approximately 85 per cent of the state's population.

To ensure the continued execution of ongoing welfare schemes, the Congress government had made separate allocations for SC welfare Rs 21,874 crore; ST welfare Rs 13,313 crore; Minorities welfare Rs 2,262 crore and BC welfare `8,000 crore. He expressed satisfaction at Bhatti’s assurance to allocate additional funds as needed.

The Budget covered the Warangal Declaration for farmers, the Youth Declaration in Hyderabad, the SC-ST declaration announced in Chevella, the BC Declaration in Kamareddy and the Minority Declaration in Hyderabad.

Welcoming the allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for the Musi Riverfront Project, Shabbir Ali highlighted its potential to spur development in

the Old City of Hyderabad and boost employment. Further, he said Rs 11,692 crore had been allocated for the municipal administration department which includes the spending on the Metro Rail Project in the Old City. Additionally, the allocation of Rs 774 crore for

IT is expected to expedite the completion of the proposed IT Towers in Malakpet.