Security forces recover huge arms, ammo in Manipur

Kolkata: In a series of joint operations, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations have recovered 32 weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores from various parts of Manipur in the past couple of days.

These areas were Kakching, Imphal West, Imphal East, Senapati and Bishnupur districts where the operations were conducted between March 22 and 25 in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF and ITBP.

On March 22, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police recovered an improvised mortar, one 0.303 Rifle, a modified carbine machine gun, two single barrel rifle ammunition and war-like stores at Moltinchan of Kakching.

At Henbung in Senapati district, four bolt action rifles were recovered. Two single bore barrel rifles and two improvised mortars, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered from Sagolmang in the Imphal East.

On March 23, the Army recovered an INSAS rifle, one .303 Rifle and one self loading rifle (SLR) from Phaikot in Senapati. The Assam Rifles in Imphal East recovered one 2” mortar and one 0.32 mm pistol.

On March 24, the Army recovered one 0.22 rifle, one 12 bore double barrel rifle, four 51mm Mortars and a 9mm pistol in Imphal East. On the same day, the troops recovered an AK-47 rifle, a 12 bore rifle, one .303 rifle, one double barrel rifle, a modified rifle and two improvised mortars from Dumpi in Bishnupur on March 24.

The recovered items were later handed over to Manipur Police, defence ministry spokesperson (Manipur, Nagaland and Southern Arunachal Pradesh) Lieutenant Colonel Amit Shukla said on Wednesday.