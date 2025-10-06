Sai For Naming New Naval Warships After Chhattisgarh’s Rivers, Regions

Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday urged defence minister Rajnath Singh to name new naval warships after the state's rivers and regions.

Mr. Sai, who was on a day’s visit to Delhi, met Mr. Singh at the latter’s official residence in the national capital in the morning and urged him to consider his suggestion to name new naval warships after Chhattisgarh’s rivers and regions, such as INS Indravati, INS Mahanadi or INS Bastar.

This will be a symbolic gesture linking national defence with regional heritage, he said.

The chief minister also held an extensive discussion with him on key issues, including the expansion of Bilaspur airport, the promotion of defence-related activities in the state, and the organization of army recruitment rallies across Chhattisgarh.

Mr. Sai said that a portion of land belonging to the defence ministry is located in Bilaspur. This land should be made available for the expansion of Bilaspur airport.

He later called on president Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi and invited her to grace the occasion of the silver jubilee celebration of Chhattisgarh formation, scheduled on November one. He held a detailed discussion with her regarding the Silver Jubilee Year of Chhattisgarh on the occasion, a spokesman of the state government said.

The president was informed about the programs related to development, public welfare, and cultural pride being organized by the state government on the special occasion of the Silver Jubilee Year of the state.

The chief minister also called on the vice-president C P Radhakrishnan and invited him to the special occasion.