Sagar Kavach Coastal Security Drill Begins Along Odisha Coast With 18 Agencies

Bhubaneswar: A two-day multi-agency coastal security exercise, ‘Sagar Kavach,’ commenced along the Odisha coastline on Tuesday, aiming to bolster maritime surveillance and enhance preparedness against potential security threats.

As many as 18 central and state agencies are participating in the large-scale drill, underscoring a coordinated approach to safeguarding the state’s extensive coastline. Key participants include the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Marine Police, Central Industrial Security Force, along with the Forest and Fisheries departments, Customs authorities, district administrations, Paradip Port Authority, and several industrial establishments.

The exercise—conducted biannually—is designed to strengthen inter-agency coordination and sharpen response mechanisms against maritime threats, particularly attempts at infiltration through sea routes. Its significance has grown in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which prompted a nationwide overhaul of coastal security frameworks.

In the simulated drill, participating agencies have been divided into two operational groups. The “Red Team,” representing hostile elements, attempts to breach coastal security by infiltrating via maritime channels, while the “Blue Team,” comprising security forces, is tasked with detecting, intercepting, and neutralising the threat in real time.

The exercise features intensive surveillance operations, mock interdictions, and coordinated tactical responses, providing a realistic assessment of operational readiness. Officials said the drill also serves as a critical platform to identify gaps in existing systems and refine standard operating procedures.

The exercise will conclude on Wednesday, followed by a comprehensive debriefing to evaluate performance and further strengthen coastal security architecture.