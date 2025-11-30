Karnataka University Registrar Turns Chauffeur On His Car Driver's Retirement Day

Dharwad : Rudrappa, who served as a car driver for Vice-Chancellors and Registrars of Karnataka University for nearly 23 years, was in for an emotional surprise on November 29 when he retired.

In an unprecedented gesture, Registrar (Evaluation) Nijalingappa Mattihal personally drove Rudrappa and his family home, making the moment a memorable one in the university's history.

Rudrappa was initially appointed on a temporary basis during the tenure of former Registrar Rajneesh Goel. He went on to work as the official driver for former Vice-Chancellors A M Pathan, M Khajapeer, S K Saidapur, H B Walikar and Acting Vice-Chancellor A Murigappa.

He also served for nearly eight years as the driver for several Registrars, including Nijalingappa Mattihal, who chose to honour Rudrappa's dedication and hard work by driving him back home--just as Rudrappa had faithfully done for him for years.

After 22 years and nine months of service, Rudrappa officially retired on November 29 at 3 pm.

"It has been my fortune to serve five Vice-Chancellors and six Registrars (Evaluation)," Rudrappa said, adding that every official he worked with treated him with great warmth, affection and respect.