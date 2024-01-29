Revanth Govt to Highlight Corruption in BRS Administration During Budget Session

Hyderabad: The Revanth Reddy government intends to use the Assembly Budget Session to highlight corruption in the BRS administration and set the stage for the Lok Sabha elections that will follow soon after. The session is expected to be held from February 15 to 28.



The government plans to table the vigilance report on corruption and construction lapses in the Kaleshwaram project, inquiry report into the TSPSC paper leakages, encroachment of assigned land by BRS leaders using the Dharani portal, corruption in departments held by BRS leading lights K. Chandrashekar Rao, K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao, party sources said.

Sources said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday discussed the agenda and strategy for the session with a few senior Cabinet ministers.



In the Winter Session, held over two phases from December 9 to 21, the government had tabled White Papers on the poor financial condition of the state under the BRS administration, and woes of the power sector.



The White Paper on finance showed that the BRS government had pushed Telangana state into a debt trap of Rs 7 lakh crore in 2023 from Rs 70,000 crore when the state was formed in 2014. The government also highlighted that the BRS had caused Rs 62,461 crore losses for the TS Discoms and how the debt burden had increased to Rs 81,516 crore.

In the Budget Session, the Congress government is likely to take up how Rama Rao as MA&UD minister had resorted to irregularities in holding Formula E Race, causing a huge loss to the exchequer, how he brought pressure on then MA&UD secretary to release Rs 55 crore from the HMDA account to the race organisers when the Assembly election code was in force, according to sources.

The focus will be on how Chandrashekar Rao and Harish Rao, who held the irrigation portfolios from 2014 to 2023, resorted to irregularities in redesigning of the Kaleshwaram project, award of contracts for construction of the Kaleshwaram and Palamur Rangareddy lift irrigation schemes and irregularities in allotment of land to industries during BRS regime, the sources said.

The Congress government wants to set corruption during the BRS regime as the agenda before the people ahead of Lok Sabha elections and it feels that Assembly would be the ideal platform to send the message across to people effectively.