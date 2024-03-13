Repair Works on for Kadam Project After Drag by BRS Govt for Long Time

Adilabad: Repair works are on for the counterweights and damaged gates out of a total of 18 gates of the Kadam project. New rollers and bearings are being fixed to the gates that remained struck, so that all the gates now freely move up and down to discharge water downstream from the Kadam projects.

No repair works were done to the Kadam project due lack of funds during the term of the BRS government and this resulted in floods causing damage to the project.

Manufacturing works of iron roller for gate 15 and the erection of counterweights will be done soon.

A new counterweight is being fixed to gates 4 and 3 and new iron ropes are also being fixed to the gates.

The Kadam project has reached dead storage level by discharging water downstream from the project.

The state government has released `5 crore to repair the Kadam project.

Efforts are being made to complete the repair works by June first week, so that rainwater can be stored in the project.

Wazeed, a resident of Kadam village, said the repair works on Kadam project are going on. He hoped that the situation would be better after the repairs. Spillway and apron construction works are also going on.

The spillway and apron were also affected in July last due to heavy floods in the Kadam project.

The Irrigation department collected samples of material used in the pillars and bund of the Kadam project to assess the status of the material. Based on the report, officials will send the material samples to the Lamb and strengthen the bund and pillars.

New counterweights and roller boxes are being manufactured to fix the gate 15.

A few days ago, engineer-in-chief Anil Kumar inspected the Kadam project and inquired about the repair works.

The project suffered damage following the heavy floods in 2022 and 2023. The project's full water level is 700 feet and the full water capacity is 7.603tmc.