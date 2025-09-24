Rahul Gandhi to Attend CWC Meeting in Patna

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will attend the party's working committee meeting in Patna on Wednesday.

It is expected that many top leaders from the Opposition party will also participate in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, which is being held ahead of the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Senior Congress leaders have started arriving in Bihar's Patna to attend the CWC meeting. Rahul Gandhi has also left for Patna to attend the meeting. The timing and location of the meeting are considered crucial, as the Bihar Assembly elections are expected to take place by the end of 2025.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah landed at Patna airport on Tuesday to participate in the key gathering of the party's top decision-making body. Congress MP Randeep Surjewala also reached Patna and, while speaking to media, highlighted Bihar's historic role in shaping the country's political discourse.

"The land of Bihar has consistently created new history, from Champaran [Satyagrah] to the present day. The policy and ideological decisions that the CWC will take under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will prove similarly far-reaching," Surjewala said.

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel also arrived in the state and referred to party leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks. "Rahul Gandhi made two important remarks last month: caste census and vote theft. The atomic bomb has been detonated. Now we are waiting for the hydrogen bomb," Baghel said.

After arrival, Congress leader and NSUI in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar took a dig at the double-engine government in Bihar while asserting that fighting against "vote theft" means saving democracy.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said that a government formed through alleged vote theft would "orchestrate paper leaks" and would fail to address issues such as inflation, unemployment and migration.

"When we talk about saving the Constitution and democracy, our opinion is absolutely clear that a government formed through vote theft will orchestrate paper leaks, and it will not curb inflation. When thieves run the government, the morale of those indulging in hooliganism rises. When hooligans are in the government, it is not about good governance; it is called the government of the criminals. Therefore, fighting against vote theft means saving democracy, providing employment to people, and stopping migration," the Congress leader said.

The CWC meeting will take place at Sadaqat Ashram, Patna, Congress' headquarters in Bihar. The meeting is expected to be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Ram, the party's Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, and Congress Legislature Party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan, among others.