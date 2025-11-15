Lalu’s Daughter Disowns Kin, Quits Politics

Acharya, a doctor by qualification who chose to become a homemaker after settling abroad with her Singapore-based husband, made the announcement in a cryptic post on X.

“I am quitting politics and I am disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do… and I am taking all the blame,” she wrote.

Sanjay Yadav is an RJD Rajya Sabha MP and one of the closest aides of Tejashwi Yadav, the son and political heir of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. Rameez is reportedly an old friend of Tejashwi from a political family in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

It was not clear from Acharya’s post what exactly Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had said to her. Both were unavailable for comment.

Acharya, who came into the limelight after donating a kidney to her father a few years ago, had unsuccessfully contested last year’s Lok Sabha election from Saran.

There had been speculation that she was unhappy over the expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu Prasad’s eldest son, from the party. However, during the Assembly elections, she was seen campaigning for Tejashwi Yadav.

After his expulsion, Tej Pratap floated his own party, the Janshakti Janta Dal, and contested from the Mahua seat against the RJD. He also fielded candidates in a few other constituencies but failed to win any seats.