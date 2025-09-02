Proud Moment for State: 3 Made-in-Odisha chips presented to PM Modi

Bhubaneswar: Union minister for electronics and information technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Tuesday presented three semiconductor chips designed in Odisha to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ‘Semicon India 2025’ in New Delhi.

The chips, developed entirely with indigenous expertise, mark Odisha’s growing role in India’s semiconductor journey. Of the three, two were designed at National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (NIT Rourkela), while the third was developed at Parala Maharaja Engineering College (PMEC), Berhampur.

Taking to the social media X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Modi wrote: “The first Made in India chips are a landmark moment in our nation’s journey. This is not merely a technological achievement, but a decisive leap towards strategic and economic self-reliance. By reducing dependency on imports and strengthening domestic manufacturing, this breakthrough positions India as a rising global hub in electronics.”

“This historic milestone stands as a testament to India’s vision, resilience, and unwavering commitment to 'Make in India' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. A long-cherished national aspiration has now been fulfilled. It is a moment of profound pride for every Indian,” said the PM.

Celebrating the achievement, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wrote on X: “A matter of great pride for Odisha! The achievement of PMEC Berhampur in developing the High-Performance Multiplier IC-C2S0061 as part of India’s first indigenous chips marks a significant milestone in our nation’s semiconductor journey.”

This milestone comes close on the heels of the Union Cabinet’s approval last month of four new semiconductor projects across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab. Out of these, two units will be set up in Odisha, with a total investment of Rs 2,066 crore. The combined investment across all four projects stands at Rs 4,594 crore.