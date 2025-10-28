Priyank Kharge–Himanta War of Words Over Assam Talent Remark

Guwahati: A remark by Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge, son of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, suggesting that Assam "lacks talent for semiconductor projects," has triggered a political controversy, with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma calling him a "first-class idiot."

However, the Karnataka minister, in a social media post, accused the Assam chief minister of twisting his remarks. “As usual, the BJP and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma are twisting my words. My statement was clear and specific — it referred to how semiconductor companies were being pressured to set up in Gujarat and Assam, even when they had expressed a clear interest in Karnataka because of our engineering talent and established ecosystem,” Mr. Kharge clarified in his post.

Responding to the remark, Mr. Sarma said that the Assam government is considering legal action against the Congress leader.

Condemning the statement as deeply insulting to the youth of Assam, Mr. Sarma said, “He has insulted Assamese youth. Perhaps we might file a case against him. His remark is an insult to the entire youth of Assam.”

He further alleged that the Congress party’s silence on the issue reflects its disregard for Assam. “Priyank Kharge is a first-class idiot. He has insulted Assamese youth, and the Congress has not even condemned him,” Mr. Sarma reiterated.

Mr. Kharge, meanwhile, hit back at Mr. Sarma, citing Assam’s poor performance in key development indicators. He accused the chief minister of corruption and neglecting the state’s youth. “After nearly a decade of BJP rule, Assam ranks among the bottom five states in crucial development indicators like health, education, and economic growth, according to NITI Aayog’s latest report.

“The only thing Mr. Sarma has managed to grow is his own wealth. Every major scam or corruption case seems to trace back to his doorstep, while the youth of Assam are left without jobs or opportunities,” Mr. Kharge alleged.

“Instead of trying to whitewash his failures by giving my statements a political spin, the Chief Minister should ask himself what he has done for the young people of his state. Why are they leaving Assam to find work elsewhere?” he added.

Mr. Kharge further asserted that the Congress would restore transparency, create jobs, and rebuild public trust when it returns to power in Assam. “The BJP’s days in Assam are numbered. When Congress returns to power, our focus will be on skilling, employability, and rebuilding faith in governance. We will create an environment where talent thrives in every corner of the state and young people are free from corrupt governance and divisive politics led by a third-rate crook,” he said.