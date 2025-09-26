Police Arrest Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk In Leh

Leh: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested Friday by a police party here, two days after violent protests by supporters of the movement for statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule of Constitution left four persons dead and 90 others injured, officials said. Wangchuk was taken into custody by the police party led Ladakh DGP S D Singh Jamwal at 2.30 pm, the officials said.

It was not immediately clear about the charges pressed against Wangchuk.

The home ministry had blamed Wangchuk, a senior member of Leh Apex Body (LAB) which along with Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) is spearheading the agitation in support of the demands for the past over five years, for provocation leading to the violence.

Wangchuk, who was leading a hunger strike in support of the demands, however, denied the charges. He denounced the violence and also ended the fortnight-long fast following the violence on Wednesday.