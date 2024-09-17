PM Modi turns 74; BJP leaders extend birthday wishes, call him visionary leader

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday extended his warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday."Warm birthday wishes to the visionary leader & great son of Maa Bharati, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji." he wrote on Social media platform X.He further said "Your vision for a stronger, prosperous India resonates in every heart. May your dynamic leadership & unwavering dedication continue to transform India and inspire generations!"Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also extended birthday greetings to PM Modi, "My birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wish him good health and long life," Shinde said."Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is moving towards becoming an economic superpower, I wish him the strength to fulfill his resolve of a developed India by 2047. Maharashtra is also making every possible effort to fulfill Prime Minister Modi's resolve of making the country a 5 trillion economy. I want to say that the 21st century is India's century because the captain of the country is Prime Minister Modi. I wish him a very happy birthday," Shinde added.Famous sand sculptor Sudarsan Pattnaik also extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi."May Mahaprabhu's blessings be with you always and your dreams of a Viksit Bharat be realized. Happy birthday, Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi ji," he wrote on XOn this occasion, he also dedicated a sand art to PM Modi."Please accept my good wishes through this sand art installation in New Delhi. Jai Jagannath!" he added.On his 74th birthday, Narendra Modi on Tuesday will inaugurate 26 lakh PM Awas houses at Gadakana in Bhubaneswar.According to Police Commissioner Bhubaneswar Sanjeev Panda, after arriving at Bhubaneswar airport, PM Modi will proceed to the Gadakana slum area near Sainik School of Bhubaneswar.During his stay in the slum, PM Modi is scheduled to interact with the PM Awas beneficiaries.The PM will leave the slum and later go to the Janata Maidan, where he will launch the Subhadra Yojana.