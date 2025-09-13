PM Modi Sends Message Of Friendship To Nepal From Manipur, says Connected By Shared History

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended congratulations to Sushila Karki on becoming Nepal's first woman Prime Minister, reaffirming India's strong ties with Nepal.

While addressing a public meeting in Imphal the Prime Minister lauded Nepal's democratic values and the resilience of its people. Sending a message of friendship to Nepal, Mr Modi called Nepal a “close friend” of India and said the two nations are connected by “shared history and faith.”

He said, “Today, from this land of Manipur, I will also talk to my colleagues in Nepal. Nepal is a friend of India, a close friend. We are connected by shared history, by faith, and are moving forward together.”

Mr Modi extended “heartfelt congratulations on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians to Smt. Sushila ji on assuming charge as the Prime Minister of the interim government in Nepal,” expressing confidence that “she will pave the way for peace, stability and prosperity in Nepal.”

Karki’s swearing-in as Nepal’s first woman Prime Minister, Modi added, was “a very good example of women’s empowerment.” He also praised the resilience of Nepali democracy, saying, “Today, I will praise every person in Nepal who has kept the democratic values supreme even in such an unstable environment.”

Referring to images of Nepali youth cleaning and painting roads during recent protests, he said their “positive thinking and positive work are not only inspiring but also a clear indication of Nepal’s new rise.” Ms Karki was sworn in at Sheetal Niwas as Nepal’s first female Prime Minister, following Mr KP Sharma Oli’s resignation amid youth-led anti-corruption protests.