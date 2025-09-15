PM Modi Focuses On Military Jointness, Atmanirbharta, Innovation

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised on the Indian armed forces' jointness, atmanirbharta and innovation for enhanced operational readiness after inaugurating its Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the Eastern Command headquarters, Fort William, in the city.

Mr Modi also unveiled the ‘Indian Armed Forces Vision 2047’ document at the CCC for a future-ready military. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, MoS defence Sanjay Seth, NSA Ajit Doval, defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, foreign secretary Vikram Misri, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and three military service chiefs were present there.

The government later stated, “Prime Minister complemented the Armed Forces for the success of Operation Sindoor as well as the integral role played by the Armed Forces in nation building, anti-piracy, safe return of Indian citizens from conflict zones as well as providing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) assistance to friendly countries.”

It added, “In line with 2025 being the ‘year of reforms’ in defence, Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Defence to swiftly implement concrete steps to achieve greater Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation to meet future challenges and to prevail against any eventuality. Prime Minister was briefed on the operational readiness of the forces in the context of the new normal created by Operation Sindoor, future of warfare in the context of emerging technology and tactics. Prime Minister also reviewed the reforms implemented in the last two years, and the plan for the next two years.”

Held once in two years, the military meet is the apex-level brainstorming forum of the armed forces, that brings together the nation’s top civilian and military leadership to exchange views and lay the groundwork for the future development of India’s military preparedness. The theme of this CCC is ‘Year of Reforms – Transformation for the Future’, in line with the ongoing modernisation and transformation of the armed forces.

Over the next two days, the CCC would conduct a holistic review of various structural, administrative and operational matters based on feedback from across the forces, preparedness of the armed forces in the face of increasing global uncertainties, as well as discussions to develop the roadmap for implementation of the PM’s vision.