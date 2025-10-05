PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives Due To Bridge Mishap In Darjeeling

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored following heavy rains and landslides. He assured that the government is committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.”

“The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected,” he added.

At least 10 people have died and several others are missing after incessant rainfall triggered multiple landslides across the Darjeeling hills in north Bengal on Saturday, sweeping away houses, damaging roads, and cutting off several remote villages, officials said.

In another post, Modi said, “Authorities are closely monitoring the situation in Darjeeling and nearby areas affected by heavy rainfall and landslides. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery.”

President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the loss of lives, calling the incident “distressing.” She conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the success of rescue and relief operations. “I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured,” she said.

Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan also condoled the loss of lives, saying he was “deeply anguished by the tragic loss of lives in the bridge mishap in Darjeeling following heavy rains and landslides,” and extended prayers for the injured.

According to reports from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the district administration, fatalities were reported from several areas, including Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), Nagarakata, and the Mirik Lake area.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced compensation for the victims and said she would visit north Bengal on October 6 to assess the situation. She added that a large number of tourists had also been affected. At least 40 people were rescued from the debris in Dhar Gaon, Nagarakata, where heavy mudslides flattened several houses.