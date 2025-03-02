PM Modi arrives in Gujarat for three-day visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jamnagar in Gujarat on Saturday evening to take part in several events over the next two days, including chairing a meeting of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) and visiting Vantara, an animal rescue, conservation and rehabilitation centre.A large number of people lined up along the roads here as the PM's motorcade made its way from the airport to the circuit house where he will stay overnight.

Modi will visit Vantara, which is spread over 3000 acres in the Reliance Jamnagar refinery complex, on Sunday.The PM will offer prayers at Somnath Temple and then chair a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust that manages the renowned place of worship. The PM is the chairperson of the Trust.After staying overnight at Sasan, which is the headquarters of Gir National Park, the PM, on March 3, will enjoy the jungle safari.On his return to 'Sinh Sadan', the PM will chair a meeting of NBWL as its ex-officio chairman.The NBWL has 47 members, including the Chief of Army Staff, members from different states, representatives from NGOs working in this field, chief wildlife wardens and secretaries from various states.After the meeting, the PM will interact with some women forest staffers at Sasan, officials said.