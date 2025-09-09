PM Modi Announces Rs 1,500 cr Immediate Relief For Disaster-hit Himachal

Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an immediate relief of Rs 1,500 crore for rain-affected Himachal Pradesh. Modi, who took stock of the flood and landslides situation in the state, also announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

He first conducted an aerial survey of affected areas and then held a meeting in Kangra to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assess the damage.

In the meeting with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, BJP leaders, affected families and people engaged in rescue services in Kangra, Modi assured all help for restoration and rebuilding of infrastructure in the affected areas.

The financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore will be advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Modi asked for a multi-dimensional view to be taken to get the entire region and people back on its feet. These would be done through multiple ways, like rebuilding homes through PM Awas Yojana, restoration of national highways, rebuilding schools, provision of relief under PMNRF along with release of mini kits for livestock.

To ensure uninterrupted education, schools will be able to report and geotag damages, enabling timely assistance under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

Construction of recharge structures for water harvesting to help collect and store rainwater will be done. These efforts will improve groundwater levels and support better water management.

The Centre has already sent inter-ministerial teams to Himachal Pradesh to assess the extent of damage, and based on their detailed report further assistance will be considered.

Modi also met families affected by the calamity. He expressed condolences and deep sorrow to those who lost their relatives.

The prime minister stated that the Centre will work closely with the Himachal Pradesh government at this difficult time and extend all possible assistance.

He said all assistance under disaster management rules are being made including advance disbursements to the states. He appreciated the efforts of the personnel of NDRF, SDRF, Army, state administration and other service-oriented organisations in relief and response work.

The central government will further review the assessment based on the memorandum of the state as well as the report of the central teams, he said.

Modi acknowledged the gravity of the situation and assured that the Centre will make all efforts to address the situation.