Padma Shri Honorees from TS and AP: Triumph of Art and Tradition

HYDERABAD: The unsung heroes from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, who were honoured with the Padma Shri on Thursday, told Deccan Chronicle on Friday that it was a tribute to their art form.

Gaddam Sammaiah, Chindu Yakshaganam artist, said his only aim was to highlight causes that are suppressed or considered taboo through Chindu Yakshaganam. “The award recognises not just my contribution to this art form but also the art form itself. After this award, Chindu Yakshaganam will receive more attention from people,” he said.

“People who wanted to give up this art form might consider it once again,” Sammaiah said. “It's a huge win, especially for a handful of people who are still practicing it.”

Harikatha artist Uma Maheshwari said it was a result of her good deeds in her past life. “Nothing else explains such a blessing. I come from a family of artists, but it was the wife of a zamindar in Machilipatnam who recognized my talent and pushed me to train my voice when I was just a child,” she told Deccan Chronicle.

“After learning Sanskrit and Hari Kathalu, it was my art that took me to almost all universities, including Harvard. I was blessed to perform for at least two Presidents — Neelam Sanjeev Reddy and Shankar Dayal Sharma — and Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.”

“I never wanted to call it a dying art. In a day and age when children are pushed to study from morning to night like a machine, art forms like dance and singing will bring peace to their chaotic life, which often seems pointless to mankind on several occasions,” Maheshwari said.

Dasari Kondappa, Burra Veena artist, said that he thought that his singing of the ‘Ayyo Shivuda’ song in the movie ‘Balagam’ would be the high point of his career. “Little did I know that this award was waiting for me. This is more than enough for this lifetime.”