Odisha’s Balasore Battles Subarnarekha Floods

Bhubaneswar: Over 50,000 people in Odisha’s Balasore district have been affected as floodwaters from the swollen Subarnarekha river inundated vast areas, throwing normal life into turmoil. The river, swollen by heavy rainfall in its upstream catchments and increased discharge from Jharkhand, breached the danger mark of 10.36 metres, submerging 61 villages across 21 gram panchayats in Baliapal, Basta, Bhograi, and Jaleswar blocks.

As homes and farmlands went under water, residents scrambled to safer grounds, taking shelter on elevated roads, bus stands, cyclone shelters, and open spaces along with their children and livestock. In Jamakunda panchayat of Baliapal block, many villagers were seen spending the night at bus stops, fearful of snakebites and rising waters.

While some locals initially expressed concern over delays in aid reaching interior villages, the district administration has mounted an intensive rescue and relief operation to alleviate the crisis. Fire Service personnel and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF ) teams have been pressed into service, with boats mobilised to evacuate stranded villagers from submerged pockets.

Balasore Collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas personally visited the flood-affected areas on Saturday, interacting with displaced families and assuring them of all necessary assistance. He instructed officials to stay vigilant, keep medical teams on standby, and continuously monitor the river’s water level.

“The situation is being closely watched. We anticipate a gradual fall in water levels by tomorrow morning. Halogen tablets and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) sachets have been distributed in affected villages to prevent water-borne diseases. Free kitchens are operational in Jaleswar, and dry food packets are being supplied to marooned families in Baliapal and other severely hit areas,” the Collector said.

The government’s proactive measures have earned appreciation from many quarters. Relief centres have been set up, while veterinary teams have been dispatched to care for livestock in submerged areas. Health workers have intensified door-to-door visits, distributing essential medicines and disinfectants.

State officials confirmed that no loss of human life has been reported so far, a testimony to the swift response of the administration. With round-the-clock efforts underway and floodwaters showing signs of receding, authorities remain committed to restoring normalcy and ensuring the safety and well-being of the affected population.