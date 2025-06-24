Odisha Universities, Colleges To Observe Samvidhan Hatya Diwas On June 25

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has directed all public universities and colleges under the higher education department to observe June 25, 2025, as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas,’ commemorating the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency in India in 1975.

The directive, issued through an official communiqué to educational institutions, calls for a day-long programme aimed at raising awareness about Constitutional values, democratic rights, and the consequences of the Emergency. The observance follows a notification from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs dated July 11, 2024, officially designating June 25 as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ at the national level.

As part of the programme, colleges and universities are required to organise a mass awareness march involving students and faculty, carrying placards and slogans upholding Constitutional ideals. Departments — particularly those of Political Science — have been instructed to host seminars on the significance of the Constitution’s Preamble.

Additionally, the directive outlines a series of interactive events including debates, lectures, workshops, and panel discussions featuring legal experts, academics, and students on topics related to democracy, civic responsibility, and the curtailment of rights during the Emergency.

To foster broader participation, institutions have been encouraged to hold essay writing, poster-making, slogan contests, quizzes, and street plays centred around the theme ‘Save the Constitution’. The screening of documentaries and short films on India’s constitutional journey and democratic struggles has also been advised.

The higher education department has made it mandatory for all participating institutions to meticulously document their activities, with photographs, attendance records, and comprehensive event reports to be submitted by June 28, 2025.

Describing the Emergency as “the darkest chapter in India’s democratic history,” the department’s circular recalled the widespread suspension of civil liberties, press censorship, and mass arrests of political leaders and journalists during the 21-month period. The observance, it noted, is intended to inspire critical reflection and reaffirm the importance of democratic values and constitutional morality, particularly among the student community.