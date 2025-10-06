Odisha To Revive Bhagabata Tungis In Every Village: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: In a move aimed at reviving Odisha’s spiritual and cultural traditions, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced that the state government will restore Bhagabata Tungis — traditional village spaces for religious and cultural discourse — in every village across the state.

Speaking at the Srimad Bhagavad Mahotsav in Bhubaneswar, Majhi said his government is committed to establishing “Bhagavad in every Odia home and Bhagabata Tungi in every village,” underscoring his administration’s emphasis on cultural identity and grassroots engagement.

The Bhagabata Tungi, once a common sight in rural Odisha, is a modest thatched cottage where villagers traditionally gathered after work to recite scriptures, especially the Bhagavata Purana, and engage in discussions on religion, ethics, and community life. Over the decades, many of these spaces fell into neglect.

“These centres have long served as cornerstones of Odisha’s spiritual and social life. Their revival will reconnect communities with the values that have shaped our collective conscience,” the Chief Minister said. Stressing the importance of guiding the youth towards spiritual awareness, Majhi said the Bhagavad Gita offers timeless lessons on life, discipline and duty.

“The Gita is not merely a religious text but a guide to righteous action and balanced living. It can play a crucial role in shaping the moral framework of our younger generations,” he added.

He described the Srimad Bhagavad as a text grounded in five core principles — God, life, nature, time, and karma — which continue to define ethical living and universal order. Listening to or reciting the Gita regularly, he said, offers clarity and purpose to life.

“Festivals like the Bhagavad Mahotsav promote unity, devotion and shared values. They reinforce the cultural bond among communities and encourage spiritual reflection,” Majhi noted.

He also reiterated that the state government has been proactive in preserving and promoting Odia culture, language, and heritage. “From the very beginning, we have taken steps to safeguard our traditions and ensure they are passed on to future generations,” he said.

The announcement has been welcomed by cultural groups and rural communities, who see the move as a step towards cultural rejuvenation and social cohesion in the villages.