Odisha Reiterates Resolve To Become Prosperous By 2036, Developed By 2047

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Bharatiya Janata Party government on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to transform the state into a prosperous (“Samrudha”) economy by 2036, coinciding with its centenary year, and into a fully developed state by 2047 in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat”.

The commitment was outlined by Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati in his nearly two-hour address to the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

The Governor said the government has prepared a comprehensive vision document for 2036 and 2047 following extensive consultations with citizens and stakeholders. “The vision aims to transform Odisha into a $500-billion economy by 2036 and a $1.5-trillion economy by 2047, increasing its share in the national GDP from three per cent to five per cent, with average annual growth accelerating from seven per cent to 9.5 per cent through investment, execution and technology-led reforms,” he said.

The roadmap also envisages a sharp rise in per capita income from Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 32 lakh by 2047, reduction of multidimensional poverty to five per cent, increase in female labour force participation to 70 per cent, life expectancy beyond 80 years, and elimination of anaemia and malnutrition.

Highlighting economic and infrastructure progress, the Governor said 24 state public sector undertakings are currently profitable, with nine PSUs contributing dividends of Rs 8,358 crore in 2024-25. Odisha now has 55 operational steel plants with a combined capacity of 45.62 million tonnes per annum, accounting for 23 per cent of India’s installed capacity. The state aims to contribute 100 MTPA towards the national steel production target of 300 MTPA by 2030.

On the security front, he said sustained anti-Left Wing Extremism operations have yielded results. “In the past five years, 48 Maoists have been neutralised, 78 arrested and 82 surrendered. In 2025 alone, 25 Maoists were neutralised,” he said.

The Governor also said intensified monitoring and fast-tracking of cases led to 270 convictions in 766 sensitive cases related to crimes against women and children as of September 2025, indicating improved enforcement and deterrence.

However, members of the Opposition, including the Biju Janata Dal and the Indian National Congress, staged a walkout shortly before the Governor concluded his address.