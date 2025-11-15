Odisha Ports To Get Major Security Boost As Coast Guard Plans Expansion, New Drone Unit

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Coast Guard is set to significantly scale up its presence across Odisha’s coastline, with new vessels, infrastructure and a dedicated drone unit planned for key ports. Senior officials on Saturday were reported to have confirmed that Coast Guard teams will soon be stationed at all major maritime hubs in the state.

A vessel will be deployed at Gopalpur Port for the first time, while the fleet at Paradip — Odisha’s only major port — is expected to be expanded. Proposals have also been submitted for new jetties and Coast Guard branches at both Gopalpur and Dhamra ports. In a major addition to coastal surveillance, a specialised Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) or drone unit is set to come up at Dhamra.

Coast Guard Inspector General Iqbal Singh Chauhan said these proposals have already been placed before the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who has assured support for providing space and infrastructure as new ports develop along the state’s coastline.

The Coast Guard on Saturday also conducted an extensive search-and-rescue exercise in deep sea waters off the Paradip coast. Teams from the Coast Guard and local emergency-response units participated in the operation, which aimed to enhance preparedness, curb smuggling, prevent illegal intrusion and strengthen coastal security mechanisms. A large-scale rehearsal was held to train personnel for coordinated emergency response.

“At present, most of our ships are based at Paradip. The Chief Minister has assured us that the state will facilitate space at emerging ports. We are looking at basing additional large ships, including offshore patrol vessels, at Gopalpur,” Chauhan said.

He added that discussions with private port operators are underway to secure dedicated jetties for Coast Guard use. “Talks are also progressing to establish drone stations at Dhamra. The Coast Guard’s footprint in Odisha is expected to grow significantly in the next four to five years,” Chauhan noted.