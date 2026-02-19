Odisha Outpaces National Growth In Economic Survey 2025-26; GSDP Nears Rs 10 lakh crore

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Survey 2025-26 presented in Odisha Legislative Assembly on Thursday projected a strong and broad-based growth trajectory for the state, with the state outperforming the national average across key economic indicators, including overall growth, per capita income, agriculture, industry and fiscal management.

Odisha’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices is estimated at Rs 9.9 lakh crore in 2025-26, marking a 9.5 per cent increase from Rs 9 lakh crore in the previous fiscal. Real growth is projected at 7.9 per cent, higher than last year’s 7.2 per cent and above the national average of 7.4 per cent.

Per capita income rose by 9.2 per cent to Rs 1,86,761, outpacing the national growth rate of 6.9 per cent, indicating faster convergence with all-India income levels. The per capital income in 2024-25 stood at Rs 1,82, 548.

The Survey highlights rising workforce participation, with the overall Labour Force Participation Rate increasing to 64.5 per cent in 2024 from 58.1 per cent in 2022. Notably, female LFPR surged to 48.7 per cent, well above the national average of 40.3 per cent.

Agriculture, contributing 19.6 per cent to the state economy, recorded a growth of 5.3 per cent, compared to 3.1 per cent nationally. Foodgrain production touched a record 150.5 lakh metric tonnes in 2024-25, with rice output at 118.6 lakh MT. The state procured 92.6 lakh MT of paddy from 20 lakh farmers, disbursing Rs 21,300 crore as MSP and Rs 7,140 crore as input subsidy. Irrigation coverage expanded to 74.2 lakh hectares, while cropping intensity improved to 165 per cent.

Industry contributed 41.3 per cent of GSVA, with manufacturing projected to grow at 8.3 per cent. As many as 244 new projects worth Rs 5.66 lakh crore were approved in 2025, while 80 projects were implemented, generating 1.4 lakh jobs.

The services sector, accounting for 39.1 per cent of GSVA, is expected to grow at 9.3 per cent, driven by financial services and new digital policies.

On the fiscal front, the capital outlay-to-GSDP ratio stands at 6.6 per cent, the highest among major states, while the debt-to-GSDP ratio remains at a prudent 13.6 per cent.

Infrastructure expansion in ports, railways and aviation, coupled with increased allocations for health, education, sports and social welfare, underscores the state’s push toward inclusive and sustainable growth. The Survey positions Odisha as one of India’s fastest-growing and fiscally stable states.

