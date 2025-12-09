Odisha: More C-sections In Private Hospitals

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has raised concerns over a widening gap between caesarean and normal deliveries in private healthcare facilities, urging pregnant women to rely on government hospitals for safer and more natural childbirth.

In a written statement presented in the State Assembly on Monday, health minister Dr Mukesh Mahaling flagged a troubling trend: private hospitals across Odisha are conducting caesarean sections at rates significantly higher than government institutions.

Data from the past five years reveals that Odisha recorded 30,08,383 deliveries, with government hospitals handling a substantial majority — over 23,69,000 births. Of these, 19,59,918 were normal deliveries, underscoring the public sector’s continued focus on natural childbirth. Government hospitals also performed 4,09,718 caesarean procedures during this period.

In stark contrast, private hospitals, despite handling far fewer births overall, reported a disproportionate number of C-sections. They recorded just 1,48,242 normal deliveries compared to a staggering 4,90,505 caesarean births — more than three times the number of normal deliveries.

The government has reiterated that normal deliveries should be encouraged whenever medically feasible and stressed that public hospitals are better aligned with this approach.

Amid rising concerns about unnecessary surgical interventions and their long-term health implications, the Health Department is urging expectant mothers and families to make informed choices. Officials maintain that government hospitals offer safer, more transparent, and more affordable maternity care, especially for those seeking normal deliveries.