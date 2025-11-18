Odisha Launches State-wide Crackdown On Suspected Bangladeshi Infiltrators; Several Detained

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has launched a sweeping crackdown on suspected Bangladeshi infiltrators across several districts, prompting coordinated raids, detentions, and heightened security measures. The operation—spread over Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Keonjhar—follows strict directives issued by the state administration amid rising concerns over illegal migration.

In Jagatsinghpur, police teams demolished a structure described as a suspected hideout in the Beherampur locality and arrested four people believed to be illegal entrants. In Bhadrak, 17 youths—under surveillance for days—were taken into custody. Officials said the detainees had been moving frequently across different parts of the town and engaging in small-scale local trade.

Keonjhar district saw an unusual administrative step: a 12-hour bandh was enforced to facilitate the crackdown. During the shutdown, shops, markets, educational institutions, and vehicular movement remained suspended to allow security teams unobstructed access. Authorities said the temporary restrictions were necessary to prevent the escape of suspected individuals and to ensure smooth conduct of the operation.

State law minister Prithviraj Harichandan said the government would pursue the campaign “with zero tolerance,” reiterating that Odisha is committed to identifying and removing all illegal migrants. “Strict action will be taken against intruders, and the process has already begun. We are identifying suspected infiltrators, and necessary steps will be taken to deport them,” he said.

Police across the affected districts have intensified surveillance and stepped up deployment to prevent any law-and-order disturbance during the ongoing drive. Officials confirmed that the raids and arrests will continue in a coordinated manner until all suspected infiltrators are identified and dealt with as per legal procedures.