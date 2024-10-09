Odisha Govt transfers funds to 35 lakh women under Subhadra Yojana

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government, under its flagship Subhadra Yojana, transferred Rs 5,000 each to the bank accounts of 35 lakh women on Wednesday. This milestone, achieved through a special event held in Baripada, Mayurbhanj district, brings the total number of beneficiaries under the scheme to 60 lakh.

The funds were disbursed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who described the program as a key part of the state's mission for women's socio-economic development. “This initiative aims to empower women by providing direct financial support to enhance their economic standing,” said Majhi while addressing the large gathering of beneficiaries.

Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Pravati Parida confirmed that the third phase of the scheme will commence soon, covering the remaining registered beneficiaries. “So far, 1.5 crore women have enrolled in the Subhadra Yojana. In the first two phases, 60 lakh women have received the assistance, and in the third phase, the remaining eligible women will be included,” Parida said.

She also assured applicants that no eligible beneficiary would be denied assistance. “After the National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) clearance, 35 lakh women received money today. Those who haven't received the transfer yet need not apply again but should work to resolve any issues with their initial applications," Parida added.

Subhadra Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, September 17, 2023, aims to financially uplift women between the ages of 21 and 60 in Odisha. Eligible beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 annually in two installments—one on Raksha Bandhan and the other on International Women’s Day (March 8). The scheme is targeted at women with an annual income of less than Rs 1,800, offering critical financial assistance to promote economic stability and empowerment.

To support the initiative, the Odisha government has allocated Rs 10,000 crore in its 2024-25 budget. With over 1.5 crore women registered, the Subhadra Yojana is expected to have a significant socio-economic impact across the state, complementing existing welfare schemes and empowering women in rural and urban areas.