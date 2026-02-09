Odisha Emerges As A Key Theatre Of Intensified Security Action Against Maoists

Bhubaneswar: As nationwide drive to eliminate Left-wing extremism accelerates with the Centre setting March 31 as the deadline to make India Maoist-free, Odisha is emerging as a key theatre of intensified security action.

In recent months, stepped-up operations across the state have triggered a noticeable rise in surrenders by Maoist cadres. However, Kandhamal district continues to remain under close watch, with intelligence inputs suggesting that several leaders are still active in its dense forest pockets.

Officials said a twin strategy of sustained combing operations and appeals for surrender is being pursued to restore normalcy in the region.

Southern Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Niti Shekhar said security forces are working under clearly defined operational targets.

“We have been given a target and we are working accordingly,” he said, adding that consistent action has already produced results, with neighbouring Boudh district recently declared Maoist-free.

The IG noted that Maoist cadre Nikhil, who surrendered in Rayagada along with his associates, had earlier operated in Kandhamal, highlighting the inter-district spread of extremist networks.

Police estimates indicate that around 30 to 40 Maoist cadres remain active in Kandhamal. Two Maoist divisions — Bansadhara-Ghumusar-Nagabali (BGN) and Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) — previously operated in the area. While members of the BGN division have surrendered, nearly 30 cadres from the KKBN division are believed to still be active.

Authorities said repeated appeals have been made to the remaining cadres to surrender and join the mainstream, with rehabilitation measures being highlighted as part of the outreach effort. Simultaneously, security operations continue across forested zones of the district.

Senior police officials expressed confidence that sustained pressure combined with surrender-driven rehabilitation could enable Kandhamal to be declared Maoist-free by the end of the month.