Devotees Gather In Puri For Rath Yatra

Puri (Odisha) [India], June 27 (ANI): A large number of devotees gathered at the Jagannath temple in Puri as the grand annual Rath Yatra festival began on Friday morning.People from across the country arrived to witness the grand chariots of the three deities, Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister goddess Subhadra, at the Gundicha temple, where the deities reside for a week and then return to Jagannath temple.Speaking to ANI, Pooja Anand, a devotee from Mumbai, shared her emotions while witnessing the yatra for the first time. "I have come from Mumbai. It is an out-of-this-world experience. I have been a devotee for 20 years, but this is my first time here. It is a divine experience. I want to pull the chariot. This is one day of the year when the Lord comes out of his abode and blesses the 'jagat', the universe. Everyone should come here and seek blessings. The weather here is very pleasant. It rained all night," she told.

Bandita Patra from Cuttack, part of the Shilp Kala Niketan group, performed a devotional dance and described the moment as the fulfilment of a long-standing family vow. "This was our dream, this is the group's dream of thirty-nine years and this is my mother's dream of twenty-seven years. I came here today to dance. And by the grace of God, this has become possible."





She dedicated her dance to Lord Jagannath, adding, "Just do good to everyone and keep everyone happy. Once you establish a relationship with our Mahaprabhu, he never leaves your side. Jai Jagannath!"Another devotee, Rupali Kajrolkar, said, "Last year we had eaten prasad of Jagannath ji, my son said, 'Mother, once we will go for the journey of Jagannath ji and touch the chariot,' so today God has fulfilled that wish."





She added, "This festival should be visited by everyone. Whoever God wants to call, he does it."While speaking to ANI, Rashmi Chaudhary, another devotee from Mumbai, expressed her joy after witnessing the divine darshan. "This is a divine presence, this is a divine darshan. God is coming out and after that, he will climb the chariot in the Rath Yatra." She said the weather was pleasant and added, "God has decided that I will come out of the temple. And I will be here on a journey. He blesses everyone, the rich and the poor."





Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended a heartfelt welcome to devotees on the occasion of the annual Rath Yatra, urging them to participate with utmost faith and devotion.In his message, CM Majhi said, "Join the Rath Yatra with faith and devotion, witness the divine glimpse of Mahaprabhu atop the chariot, and receive His blessings."