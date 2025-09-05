Odisha CM’s Flight Diverted To Kolkata Amid Heavy Rain In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi’s return from New Delhi was disrupted on Friday morning after his Air India flight was diverted to Kolkata owing to inclement weather in Bhubaneswar.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister was travelling on Air India flight AI-473 after concluding a series of official engagements in the national capital. The aircraft was scheduled to land at Biju Patnaik International Airport at 9.40 am. However, heavy rainfall and poor visibility forced the pilot to divert the flight to Kolkata as a safety measure.

Housing and urban development minister Krushnachandra Mahapatra confirmed the development, saying the diversion was precautionary and routine under such circumstances.

“The Chief Minister’s flight could not land at Bhubaneswar due to adverse weather and was diverted to Kolkata, where it landed safely,” he said.

Airport authorities said operations at Biju Patnaik International Airport were briefly disrupted in the morning because of heavy showers and reduced visibility, causing delays to several other flights as well.

The Chief Minister returned to Bhubaneswar after the weather improved around noon and addressed a media conference at the airport to brief after his Delhi trip.