Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Lays the Foundation Stone for JSW’s Green Steel Manufacturing Complex

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday laid the foundation stone for the greenfield integrated steel manufacturing complex of JSW Steel at Paradip in Odisha.

The 13.2 MTPA capacity integrated green steel project by JSW Steel is expected to drive economic growth in the region by fostering a robust ancillary and downstream ecosystem with employment potential of approximately thirty thousand direct and indirect jobs.

The integrated complex has been envisaged as one-of-its-kind world-class green technology steel manufacturing facility. It will adopt a circular economy practice and will be an exemplary model across the globe for its cleanliness, greenery, and best in class technologies.

JSW Steel’s greenfield integrated green steel complex will be set up at Dhinkia Nuagaon and Gadakujanga under Erasama Tehsil, Jagatsinghpur district. The Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha (IDCO) has handed over 2,958 acres of land to JSW for setting up the integrated manufacturing facility with 30 per cent of the total project land to be dedicated for preservation of forests and water bodies.

JSW Steel & JSW Group entities have envisaged an investment of approximately Rs 65,000 crore, subject to necessary approvals, in order to establish this integrated complex in a phased manner.

The CM was joined by JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal and Odisha industries minister Pratap Keshari Deb, chairman of 5T Mission V.K Pandian, industries secretary Hemant Sharma and other dignitaries.