Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Announces 10% Reservation for Agniveers in Uniform Services

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced reservation for the Agniveers in various “uniform” services in the state.

Addressing media persons here in the evening, the CM announced 10 per cent reservation for the Agniveers. He also announced an age relaxation of five years for the Agniveers to apply for other services. “Agniveer Yojana is a landmark scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This scheme has made the youth of the country competent, courageous and capable. This scheme plays an important role in building youths who can accept the challenges in all spheres of life,” he said.

“That is why the state government has decided to take them into the uniformed services of Odisha. I am announcing here that 10 per cent reservation will be given to the Agniveers of Odisha for recruitment in all uniformed services of the state. The age limit for them will also be relaxed by 5 years,” he added.