Odisha CM Lays Foundation for State’s First Semiconductor Unit

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the state’s first compound semiconductor manufacturing unit at Infovalley, Jatni, marking a major milestone in Odisha’s technological and industrial growth.

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw joined the ceremony via video conferencing, while State IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling attended the event in person.

The project, to be developed by SiCSem Private Limited, involves an investment of ₹2,067 crore and is expected to generate around 5,000 jobs. Officials said the initiative underscores the Odisha government’s focus on attracting high-tech industries and promoting innovation-driven manufacturing.

“This is a proud moment for Odisha,” Chief Minister Majhi said at the event. “With this semiconductor unit, the state takes a major step toward becoming a hub for advanced technology and manufacturing. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving shoulder to shoulder with global leaders.”

Union Minister Vaishnaw highlighted the Centre’s support for Odisha’s industrial growth under the ‘Double-Engine Government’ model.

“The state is witnessing rapid development in key sectors such as railways, highways, electronics, telecom, and semiconductors. A semiconductor research lab will also be established at IIT Bhubaneswar to strengthen research and innovation,” he said.

The semiconductor facility aligns with the goals of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India,’ both aimed at bolstering the country’s domestic semiconductor ecosystem. Semiconductors—vital components of modern electronics such as mobile phones, computers, and digital devices—are essential for manufacturing transistors, diodes, and integrated circuits that power the global electronics industry.

Currently, India depends heavily on imports from China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Singapore for semiconductor components. The upcoming Bhubaneswar facility is expected to reduce import dependence, boost domestic production, and position Odisha as a key player in India’s growing semiconductor sector.

Officials said the project represents not only a technological leap for Odisha but also a significant step toward achieving self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat) in one of the world’s most crucial industrial domains.