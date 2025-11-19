Odisha Builds India’s Second-Longest Rail Bridge in Nayagarh

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set to witness one of the most ambitious railway engineering feats in the country, as construction of India’s second-longest railway bridge progresses rapidly in Nayagarh district.

The massive viaduct, rising nearly 80 feet above the ground to preserve the local Brutang Reservoir ecosystem, is part of the Khurda–Balangir railway project and promises a spectacular travel experience for passengers once operational.

Gigantic pillars are taking shape across the Nayagarh and Daspalla regions, with the East Coast Railway (ECoR) releasing aerial footage showcasing the scale of the ongoing work.

The bridge, connecting Jamusahi to Kulurukumpa, forms a major segment of the long-pending Khurda–Balangir rail line, intended to improve connectivity between western and coastal Odisha.

Work has reportedly continued without interruption, with 50–60 per cent of construction already completed. Both the State and Central governments are pushing the project forward.

“Construction of the 80-feet viaduct between Daspalla and Purunacuttack will result in the second-longest railway bridge in India. We have heard it will be 4.77 km long and supported by 182 massive spans. It’s a great initiative,” said Narayan Behera, a local resident.

“We, the people of Daspalla, are delighted that such a massive viaduct project is underway here. It’s a proud moment not only for Daspalla but for the entire state. Assam has the longest viaduct, so this will be the second-longest in the country,” added Pramod Mohapatra, a resident of Nayagarh.

The pier heights vary from 8 metres to 26.3 metres, reflecting the challenging terrain through which the bridge is being built.

According to officials, the remaining work is expected to be completed by March 2026.

Nayagarh District Collector Akshay Sunil Agrawal said, “Land acquisition played a vital role in this massive infrastructure project. Nearly 90 per cent of the work is complete. Once finished, the train journey across this bridge will offer passengers a breathtaking view of nature.”

The elevated railway viaduct is expected to become one of the most visually stunning routes in the region, offering passengers panoramic views of forests, hills and rivers as the train travels across the sky-high structure.