Odisha Budget Session Highlights CM Majhi’s Emergence as a Strong Leader

The ongoing Budget Session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly has showcased Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s growing stature as a confident and articulate leader. His assertive performance, marked by sharp rebuttals and structured arguments, has strengthened his image as a decisive administrator.During discussions on demands for grants for the Home Department and the Appropriation Bill, 2025, Majhi effectively countered opposition claims, leaving rivals struggling to respond. His spontaneous interventions, particularly on contentious issues, have reinforced his position within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Odisha’s political landscape.A key moment in the session was Majhi’s strong defense against allegations from the Congress and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) regarding women’s safety and administrative efficiency. He asserted that his government follows a zero-tolerance approach to crimes against women and dismissed accusations of political patronage for offenders, challenging the Opposition to provide concrete evidence.On the Congress’s demand for a House Committee to probe crimes against women, Majhi clarified that such committees are formed only in specific cases based on necessity. Addressing the BJD’s concerns over budget underutilization, he presented data showing that several departments had used over 90% of their allocated funds in the last eight months. He also highlighted that his government had spent Rs 15,000 crore more than the previous fiscal year despite the shorter timeframe for execution.Majhi’s budget presentation on February 17, 2025, was marked by confidence and clarity, with a call for constructive opposition participation in legislative debates.Senior journalist and political analyst Sriram Dash attributed Majhi’s leadership growth to his legislative experience and grassroots background. “Coming from a tribal community in Keonjhar, he understands the struggles of the people. His fight against corruption and advocacy for tribal rights have shaped his leadership,” said Dash.As Odisha’s political landscape evolves, CM Majhi’s performance in the Budget Session signals his emergence as a key leader. His ability to challenge opposition narratives with data-driven arguments suggests he is set to play a crucial role in the state’s governance in the years ahead.