Odisha-born Emperor Kharavela Was A Patriotic And Principled Ruler: Mahaveer Ji

Bhubaneswar: Calls to strengthen patriotism and safeguard national unity marked the celebrations of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj organised by the Bharat Raksha Manch in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering as chief speaker, the organisation’s national organising secretary Mahaveer Ji highlighted the legacy of ancient Kalinga emperor Kharavela, describing him as one of the most patriotic and principled rulers in history. He cited historical accounts from the second century BCE, stating that Kharavela had marched towards Magadh to avenge the devastation caused during the Kalinga war by Ashoka, but withdrew his siege when Magadh faced an invasion from the Indo-Greek ruler Demetrius I.

Mahaveer Ji said Kharavela’s decision reflected his commitment to protecting the larger interests of the land against foreign threats rather than pursuing regional vengeance. He added that such examples from history continue to inspire national consciousness.

Speaking about Shivaji Maharaj, he described the Maratha ruler as a symbol of courage, military strategy, diplomacy, and organisational excellence. He noted that Shivaji successfully challenged powerful empires and foreign forces and laid the foundation of an independent Maratha state.

Mahaveer Ji also cautioned that divisive forces continue to pose challenges to the unity and sovereignty of India, and called upon citizens to remain vigilant and committed to national integrity.

Presiding over the function, the organisation’s national general secretary Dr Ashok Acharya said India’s civilisational heritage and cultural strength have endured for centuries, but warned that social, cultural, and political stability must be protected from disruptive elements. He stressed the need for collective efforts to preserve national unity.

The organisation’s Odisha general secretary Puranjan Padhi said Bharat Raksha Manch has been working to promote patriotism and national values among youth in the state through various awareness initiatives. State executive president Dr Arun Kumar Nayak said the organisation has been raising demands before authorities to identify and act against elements perceived as threats to national security.

The event, held at a local temple premises, was attended by around 150 representatives from different parts of Odisha, including organisational functionaries Sudam Satpathy and Manoj Acharya.

The programme concluded with tributes to Shivaji Maharaj and a collective pledge by participants to work towards national unity and social harmony.