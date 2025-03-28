Odisha Approves Rs 1.65 Lakh Crore Investments Across Key Sectors

In a significant push to establish Odisha as a premier investment hub, the state government has approved investments worth Rs 1,65,303 crore across multiple industrial sectors. The decision was taken at the 40th High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday. The ten major projects sanctioned are expected to create approximately 51,939 jobs across seven districts—Bhadrak, Cuttack, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, and Rayagada.The approved investments span vital industries, including steel, aluminium, power generation, green hydrogen, engineering goods, and green energy equipment, reinforcing Odisha’s commitment to industrial expansion and sustainability. The projects mark a major step towards economic growth and positioning the state as a key industrial destination.Major Investments Across SectorsAluminium SectorVedanta Ltd. will establish two significant projects in Rayagada district:A 6 MTPA alumina refinery with an investment of Rs 50,537 crore, generating 8,700 jobs.A greenfield 1.2 MTPA aluminium smelter with an investment of Rs 40,991 crore, providing 7,200 jobs.Steel SectorJSW Steel Limited will set up a 5 MTPA integrated steel plant, including upstream and downstream facilities, in Keonjhar. The project entails an investment of Rs 35,000 crore and will generate 8,000 jobs.Shyam Steel Works Private Limited will invest Rs 5,200 crore in a 1.5 MTPA integrated steel plant in Bhadrak, creating 6,000 employment opportunities.OCL Iron and Steel Limited will expand its steel production with a 1.2 MTPA integrated steel plant in Keonjhar, investing Rs 3,000 crore and generating 3,500 jobs.Power SectorOrissa Thermal Energy Limited will set up a 2,400 MW ultra-supercritical coal-based thermal power plant in Cuttack, investing Rs 18,450 crore and providing 8,100 jobs.Rare Earth Minerals SectorOrissa Metallurgical Industry Private Limited will establish a titanium complex in Ganjam to produce titanium slag, pigment, and sponge, with an investment of Rs 8,000 crore, generating 8,000 jobs.Green Hydrogen SectorShreetech Data Limited will invest Rs 1,560 crore to establish a 9 KTPA green hydrogen production unit in Rasgovindapur, Mayurbhanj, creating 1,130 jobs.Green Energy Equipment SectorWorld Green Energy Pvt. Ltd. will set up a solar module manufacturing facility (1.2 GW) and photovoltaic cell production unit (4 GW) in Gopalpur, Ganjam. The Rs 1,475 crore investment will provide 814 job opportunities.Railway Equipment Manufacturing SectorJupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Private Limited will expand its rail wheel set manufacturing plant in Khurda, investing Rs 1,090 crore and generating 495 jobs.The Odisha government’s latest approval underscores its commitment to fostering industrial development and attracting large-scale investments to drive economic growth and employment generation in the state.